Mehbooba Mufti criticises ECI for deferring polls in Anantnag-Rajouri, says wrong reports filed

Rajouri/Jammu, May 1 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for deferring the polls on the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, accusing the Jammu and Kashmir administration of filing a "wrong" report to justify the postponement of the elections.

Lok Sabha elections in the redrawn Anantnag-Rajouri constituency was slated for May 7. However, the ECI rescheduled it for May 25 after receiving representations from several parties.

Mufti, who is the PDP candidate from the constituency, said these elections are a reply of the people to the government of India that the decision taken by them to abrogate article 370 and bifurcate the state into two Union territories is not acceptable to them.

"They (ECI) extended the election date, making it difficult for me (to campaign). The poor (party) workers are paying from their pockets and campaigning for us. Now they will have to work for 25 more days," Mufti told the people during a roadshow on the outskirts of Rajouri.

The PDP president, on the campaign trail in the Rajouri-Poonch belt which is a part of the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, questioned the officials, alleging they have not revealed why they delayed the polls.

"We want to know the reason. Are these officers also in league with the ECI? We want to know. They have given a wrong report (to ECI)," she added.

Hitting out at the BJP for "instilling" fear among the electorate, she said, "In a video which went viral yesterday, one BJP leader was seen threatening the people that if you do not vote for a proxy candidate, the situation will become similar to what it was in 1947." She said looking at the enthusiasm of the people in the constituency, she has full confidence that they will come out to vote for her on May 25. She will come to hear their problems in the future, but at present she needs their support to ensure that she reaches Parliament and raise their voice, she said.

Mufti emphasised the significance of the current election, saying, "It is not meant for power or roads. It is about the decision taken in 2019, which we believe was wrong." This election is against the central government's decision and sending a clear message that the decision (to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two Union territories) taken by it has not been accepted by the people, she added.

"Our identity, our land, our jobs, our sand -- they want to snatch away everything from us. The Jammu and Kashmir people will not accept that.

"I am here to seek votes from you. Mufti Sayeed had a deep connection with this region. In keeping with that relation, you vote for me," she added.

Responding to queries about contesting from Srinagar instead of the current seat which covers widespread and far-flung areas, she said her father and former chief minister Sayeed and she have a deep love for the region.

She said her relationship with the people of the region began when the situation there was very bad.

"I visited Thanamandi when there was a fire. The people had fled their homes. I want you to vote for me and bring victory." Mian Altaf is the main contestant fielded against Mufti in Anantnag-Rajouri constituency. PTI COR AB AB KSS KSS