Mehbooba Mufti demands probe into killing of suspected drug peddler in Jammu

Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday demanded a time-bound probe into the death of an alleged drug peddler in cross-firing with police in Jammu.

In a post on X, former chief minister Mufti said, “Mohammad Parvez, a tribal youth, was killed by police at Surat Chak, police station Satwari, yesterday. He's now been labelled a drug dealer but even if that may be the case, we still live in a democratic country where justice is served through rule of law as opposed to khap panchayats or kangaroo courts.” Demanding an impartial inquiry into the incident, she added, “Sincerely hope the DG takes cognisance of this shocking incident by ordering a time-bound impartial probe. We must not descend or condone a culture of extra judicial encounters because that's precisely what alienates people.” A suspected drug peddler was killed and another detained during a cross-firing with police in Jammu on Thursday.

Irate over the killing of the alleged drug peddler, the family members assembled at GMC Hospital in Jammu and held protests demanding a probe into the incident.

A police spokesman said a team was chasing suspected drug peddlers, when it was fired upon.

One alleged drug peddler was killed in the cross-firing, a senior police officer said, adding that another was detained.

The People’s Conference also demanded an impartial investigation into the incident.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of Mohammad Parvez, a tribal youth, being killed in a police action at Surat Chak (PS Satwari). Regardless of allegations, justice and due process must prevail in our democracy.

“We respectfully urge Hon'ble LG @manojsinha_ to initiate a time-bound and impartial investigation. Extra judicial actions erode public trust, let the law take its course," the party said in a post on X. PTI SSB ARI