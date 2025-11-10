Mehbooba Mufti expresses grief over loss of lives in blast near Red Fort

Srinagar, Nov 10 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in a blast near the Red Fort in Delhi that claimed eight lived and left several injured.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic car blast in Delhi that has taken eight precious lives and injured so many others," Mufti said in a post on X.

"My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones , no words can ease their pain. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured and hoping the cause of this tragedy is uncovered soon," she added.