Mehbooba Mufti, family must be probed for possible terror links: J-K BJP

Srinagar, Nov 21 (PTI) The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Friday called for a probe into the "possible terror links" of Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti and her family.
BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur criticised Mehbooba and her daughter Iltija Mufti for repeatedly defending the Kashmir Times daily, which was raided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency a day ago.
Thakur questioned the motive behind the Mufti family's stance and their constant objections to anti-terror actions of agencies.
"The pattern is too obvious to ignore: whenever law enforcement agencies have taken action against the newspaper over controversial activities in the past, the Mufti family became its most vocal defender," Thakur said, adding that it is strange and raises serious doubts.
"Why do Mehbooba and Iltija immediately jump in to support Kashmir Times? What is their interest? Is there some old association or influence that keeps bringing them into the picture every time?" the BJP spokesperson asked.
Calling for a probe, Thakur said agencies must thoroughly examine all angles, including any questionable affiliations if they exist, rather than allowing political noise to derail actions aimed at dismantling support systems that once glorified separatism and terrorism.
"PDP's consistent opposition to counter-terror operations has become a disturbing trend. Whenever decisive action is taken to end the narrative that encouraged militancy, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) starts shouting from the rooftops," he said.
He said it raises a genuine question about why the PDP becomes uncomfortable when terror networks and their propaganda machinery are dismantled.
The BJP spokesperson asserted that there is a clear line between those who work for India's peace and those who still speak the language of appeasement and confusion.
"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered enough. The days of shielding elements that misled youths and strengthened separatist thinking are long gone," he said.
Thakur urged the PDP leadership to introspect and clarify whether their loyalty lies with national interest or with the groups that thrived on unrest and instability.
"The Muftis must answer these questions loudly and clearly," he added. PTI SSB RUK RUK