Mehbooba Mufti prays for safety of Indians amid US-Israel attack on Iran

Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday expressed concern over US-Israel attack on Iran during the holy fasting month of Ramzan, saying her prayers are with civilians affected by the conflict and Indian nationals stranded in the region.

Reacting to reports of an attack on Iran, the former chief minister said many Indian citizens, including students from Jammu and Kashmir, are currently in the affected areas and could face difficulties amid the hostilities.

"My prayers are with the people of Iran during the holy month of Ramzan. I pray that they are granted strength and courage in these testing times,” she told reporters on the sidelines of a party programme at Katra town in Reasi district.

Mufti also expressed hope that all Indian nationals stranded in the conflict zone return home safely.

She urged authorities to ensure the safety and evacuation of citizens, particularly students from Jammu and Kashmir studying there.

Mufti also took to X and posted "prayers for Iran and its resilient people as they face yet another act of aggression by Israel".

“A nation that has long stood as a defining voice of the Muslim world draws its strength from unshakable faith and conviction. No missile or menace can extinguish its sovereignty or break its spirit. May Allah’s protection surround Iran, grant courage and patience to its people, and guide its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, with wisdom and strength,” she said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking urgent intervention to ensure the safety, academic protection and possible evacuation of Indian students in the Iran amid escalating hostilities.

In its letter, the association expressed concern over the volatile security situation, stating that thousands of Indian students -- a majority from Kashmir -- are residing across various Iranian cities, pursuing professional courses, particularly MBBS and allied medical programmes.

National Convenor Nasir Khuehami said the rapidly evolving situation has created fear and uncertainty, with students facing restricted mobility, communication challenges and the risk of further escalation.

He said despite advisories issued on February 23, many students have been unable to leave Iran due to ongoing semester examinations and two crucial national-level exams — the Uloompaya (Comprehensive Basic Science Examination) and the Pre-Internship Examination — scheduled for March 5 under Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Khuehami said these examinations are mandatory milestones in the medical academic pathway, and in the absence of any official postponement, students fear that leaving now could jeopardise their academic future.

“As a result, students are caught between personal safety and academic continuity,” he said, urging coordinated diplomatic engagement and contingency planning to ensure their safe movement and evacuation if the situation worsens. PTI TAS TAS NB NB