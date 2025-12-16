Mehbooba Mufti questions Nitish Kumar's continuation as Bihar CM over hijab incident

Srinagar, Dec 16 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she was shocked to see Bihar Chief Minister pulling down the veil off a Muslim woman's face, as the former Jammu and Kashmir CM raised questions on Nitish Kumar continuing in office.

"Having personally known & admired Nitish ji I was shocked to see him pull down a young Muslim woman's naqaab. Does one attribute it to old age or the normalisation of humiliating Muslims publicly," Mufti said in a post on X.

She was commenting on a viral video in which Kumar can be seen pulling down the face veil of a Muslim woman during a felicitation ceremony.

"The fact that people around him watched this horrific incident unfold as some form of an entertainment is even more unsettling. Nitish Sahab perhaps it's time you step down?" she added.