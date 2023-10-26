Mehbooba Mufti re-elected PDP chief

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti was on Thursday unanimously re-elected president of the party for a three-year term.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura proposed the name of Mehbooba for the post of president, which was seconded by former minister Abdul Gaffar Sofi.

All the members of electoral college supported the nomination through a voice vote. The election process was held simultaneously in Jammu, which was connected to the Srinagar office of the party via a video link.