Mehbooba Mufti slams NC's 'surrender to BJP narratives and policies'

Srinagar, Sep 5 (PTI) Peoples' Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday criticised the ruling National Conference for a "concerning surrender" to the BJP's narratives and policies.

Mufti was chairing a meeting with senior party leaders from Srinagar district, to deliberate on key organisational and political strategies.

The meeting focused on strengthening the PDP's grassroots presence and reinforcing its ideological framework in the current political climate, a party spokesperson said.

Detailed discussions were held on critical issues including organisational restructuring, cadre mobilisation, and setting clear policy priorities to bolster the party's relevance and impact across Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

While underscoring the PDP's unwavering commitment to its founding principles, Mufti emphasised the importance of taking a firm ideological stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the spokesperson said.

She also strongly criticised the National Conference for what she described "as a concerning surrender to the BJP's narratives and policies".

"The PDP remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard the rights and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir through principled opposition and constructive engagement," Mufti said.

"We will continue to confront divisive ideologies and hold accountable those who compromise on the region's identity and dignity," she said.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to intensify public outreach, foster greater unity within party ranks, and effectively respond to the emerging political and social challenges facing the region, the spokesperson said. PTI SSB RUK RUK