Mehbooba Mufti thanks CMs of Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka for Waqf Act stance

Srinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday expressed gratitude to the chief ministers of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for their "courageous and principled stand" against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Mufti, a former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, wrote identical letters to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu's M K Stalin and Karnataka's Siddaramaiah.

In a post on microblogging site X, Mufti said, "I have written to @MamataOfficial ji, @mkstalin ji & @siddaramaiah ji expressing heartfelt gratitude for their courageous & principled stand against the Waqf Amendment Bill. In today's India where dissent of any kind is increasingly criminalised their unequivocal voices come as a breath of fresh air." "As residents of Jammu and Kashmir -- the only Muslim-majority region in the country -- we find solace and inspiration in your unwavering stance in these dark and challenging times," Mufti wrote.

She also posted copies of the letters on her X handle.

"For over a decade, India has faced a growing majoritarian tide threatening its core values of plurality and diversity. While most citizens reject this agenda, those promoting hatred and division now hold power targeting our Constitution, institutions and secular fabric.

"Minorities, particularly Muslims, have borne the brunt, most recently through the arbitrary enforcement of new Waqf laws which undermine our religious freedoms," Mufti said in the letters.

She said these actions "echo earlier injustices" such as the abrogation of special status and "dismemberment" of Jammu and Kashmir and reflect a "broader pattern of systemic erosion of rights".

"In these dark times, your courage and clarity have been a rare beacon of hope. Alongside a few principled voices you have stood up for justice and for the inclusive idea of India. I write to express my deep respect and the gratitude of many who feel voiceless and marginalised," she said.

The PDP chief further wrote that their continued support and leadership, the country can "reclaim our constitutional values and shared future". PTI SSB RUK RUK