Mehbooba Mufti urges PM to evacuate J-K students stranded in Iran

Srinagar, Mar 7 (PTI) Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safe return of students from Jammu and Kashmir stranded in Iran.

In a post on X, Mufti, a former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, said that as the situation rapidly deteriorates in Iran, thousands of students from the Union territory studying there are currently stranded.

"Urge PM @narendramodi ji for his personal intervention to ensure their safe passage home & also @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar to initiate evacuation efforts at the earliest," Mufti said. PTI SSB RHL