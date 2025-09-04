Mehbooba Mufti visits flood-hit areas in Jammu, assures people of support

Jammu, Sep 4 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday reached out to the affected people in the flood-hit areas of Jammu city and assured them of raising the issue of their rehabilitation with the authorities.

Record-breaking rainfall sent the Tawi river into flood fury on August 26, inundating hundreds of homes and hectares of farmland, and displacing thousands of people in Jammu city, particularly in Gujjar Nagar and Peerkho.

On Thursday, the former chief minister, along with party leaders, visited the flood-hit areas of Peerkho, Bantalab, Gujjar Nagar, and Sunjwan-Bhatindi in the city.

Mehbooba Mufti met the distressed families and assured them of full support. She emphasised the need for urgent relief measures and long-term solutions to protect people from such recurring crises.