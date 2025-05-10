Mehbooba Mufti welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan

Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Saturday welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and said both the countries should resolve their issues and find ways to establish permanent peace.

"This is a good news for the people of J-K, who have been suffering because of the cross-border shelling for the last few days. I am sure the news has brought a sigh of relief across the border," Mufti said in a video released by her party.

She said that while terrorism is not acceptable to anyone and would not be tolerated, "terrorists should not determine when there should be war or peace between India and Pakistan".

"Military solution is no solution. Ultimately, there should be a political intervention," she said.

Mufti said that India should play the role of a "big brother" in the region.

"Our country is huge, it should play the role of a big brother not just with Pakistan, but with the whole region so that there is permanent peace and people prosper," she added.

The former chief minister of J-K expressed hope of the two countries seeking to resolve their difference to establish permanent peace.

"I hope both the countries will sit together and resolve their issues and find a way to establish lasting peace in the coming times - the peace which is permanent and not affected by an incident. I am very happy with the news given by Trump. It has brought a message of peace not just for J-K, but the whole region," she said.