Mehbooba offers condolences over Khamenei's death at Iran Cultural Centre; raises students' issue

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday visited the Iranian Embassy and Cultural Centre in New Delhi and expressed condolences over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, while also raising concerns about Kashmiri students stranded in the country amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The conflict in West Asia entered its tenth day on Monday. Iran has named Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader following the death of his father Ali Khamenei, signalling defiance amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

The war has so far killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, 397 in Lebanon and 11 in Israel.

In a post on X, Mehbooba said she called on Iran's Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali, along with Budgam MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi.

"Called on the Iranian Ambassador Dr Mohammad Fathali along with MLA Budgam Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi. We were touched by the warmth and graciousness of their staff despite the somber atmosphere and uncertainty because of the escalating situation. It's indeed a powerful testament to the resilience of the people of Iran. May Allah SWT keep them safe in his protection. Ameen," she wrote.

In another post, Mehbooba said she also visited the Iranian Cultural Centre and the embassy to offer her "deepest condolences" to the people of Iran during the difficult period and paid tributes to Khamenei on his martyrdom.

"Visited the Iranian Cultural Centre and Embassy in Delhi to offer my deepest condolences to the people of Iran in these difficult times and paid my tributes to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on his martyrdom. Also took up the issue of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran with the Hon'ble Ambassador," she said.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MPs from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference also visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and offered condolences over Khamenei's assassination.

According to a party statement, MPs Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo and Gurwinder Singh Oberoi signed the condolence book at the embassy.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) national convenor Nasir Khuehami also met the Iranian ambassador and raised concerns about the safety of Indian students, including many from Kashmir, studying in cities such as Qom, Urmia and Arak amid the escalating hostilities.

According to the association, the representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, Hujjat-ul-Islam Abdul Majeed Hakeem Elahi, informed that efforts are underway to relocate foreign students from vulnerable areas to safer locations and that around 500 students have already been moved so far.

The Iranian ambassador assured that the safety of Indian students remained a priority and said authorities were exploring possible evacuation routes through Armenia, Azerbaijan and other border crossings depending on the evolving situation.