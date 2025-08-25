Mehbooba raises issue of Kashmiri prisoners; Omar says PDP chief should approach Union Home Ministry

Srinagar, Aug 25 (PTI) A political storm brewed here on Monday over the fate of Kashmiri prisoners held in jails outside the Union Territory, with PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti asking Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to take an all-party delegation to the prisons.

However, Abdullah urged Mehbooba to take her concerns directly to the Union Home Ministry.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for a unified, non-political approach to the "humanitarian issue".

The day began with a protest march led by Mehbooba, demanding the release or transfer of local prisoners from other states to jails within Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest, which also sought an end to the use of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Public Safety Act (PSA), was stopped by police near the party headquarters at Polo View.

Mehbooba, a former chief minister, urged Abdullah to lead an all-party delegation to the jails to assess the plight of the inmates.

"If Omar has any problems with taking an all-party delegation, then he should take a team of his ministers to visit those jails," she said.

She added that while her party, being in the opposition, is limited in its ability to act, the Abdullah government has the power to intervene. "I want to tell Omar that we are in opposition and cannot do anything. But you can. I swear this is not politics, but about those in jails." Mehbooba also highlighted the cases of ailing prisoners like Shabir Shah and Amir Jamaat-e-Islami, whose families face immense difficulties in visiting them.

Responding to Mehbooba's protest, Abdullah stated that while he shared the concern for the prisoners, the final authority on security-related matters lies with the central government.

"We all are worried about it. But nothing can happen by doing anything in Srinagar," Abdullah told reporters.

"The decisions on the security in Jammu and Kashmir are taken in Delhi, in the Home Ministry. So, it is better that she should go to Delhi, meet the Home Minister and raise this issue with him the way we did," he said.

The chief minister further suggested that the protest may be "just for a show", noting that his government has already taken up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a post on X, called for an end to the political posturing and urged all groups to unite.

He termed the issue "humanitarian" and said that "playing politics even on this humanitarian issue will be a shame" and appealed to "all political and social groups and members of the civil society to come together and jointly strive for the release of prisoners".

Senior Congress leader Shahnawaz Choudhary criticised the Jammu and Kashmir Police for "blocking" the peaceful protest in Srinagar.

"This shameful act of aggression by the police represents a direct assault on the democratic right to peaceful assembly and free expression, which are fundamental pillars of our Constitution," the AICC secretary said.

He said that this incident is not isolated, as just a few weeks ago, similar "highhanded" tactics were used against PCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra and chief minister Abdullah at different events.

"Such repeated acts of suppression against senior political leaders reveal a disturbing pattern of undermining dissent and eroding democratic values in J&K," Choudhary said.

The use of force to "silence" voices raising legitimate concerns is unacceptable and reflects a "blatant disregard" for the principles of democracy and the rule of law, he said.

"The Congress party will continue to oppose any attempts to stifle dissent and weaken the democratic fabric of our nation," he said, urging the government to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the rights of all citizens.