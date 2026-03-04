Mehbooba slams filing of cases against Mehdi, Mattu

Srinagar, Mar 4 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the cases registered against ruling National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and former Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu were "egregiously unwarranted" and should be withdrawn immediately.

She was reacting to Jammu and Kashmir Police registering cases against Mehdi and Mattu on Tuesday for allegedly circulating "false, fabricated and misleading content" on digital and social media platforms.

"The FIR against Aga Ruhullah and Junaid Azim Matoo is egregiously unwarranted and unjust. It must be withdrawn immediately," the former chief minister said in a post on X.

"Just because GOI & NC government in Jammu & Kashmir have chosen to remain silent on the blatant aggression by US and Israel against Iran and the martyrdom of its Supreme Leader doesn't mean that those who speak out are offenders to be booked under the law," the PDP president said referring to the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. PTI MIJ DV DV