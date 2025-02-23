Mehbooba slams J&K Assembly speaker, accuses him of imposing form of 'martial law'

Srinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the role of the speaker of an Assembly is to safeguard the rights of the members of the House and not act as a censor.

Her remarks came after Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather took serious note of publicity of the House business notices ahead of the Budget session. The speaker has asked the members to desist from committing a breach of privilege.

Mufti accused Rather of imposing a form of "martial law" while occupying a constitutional position.

"While Rathar Sahab may be concerned with preserving the sanctity of legislative proceedings, as Speaker, his primary role is to safeguard the rights of members, not to act as a censor," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a post on X.

She said transparency and public awareness about legislative activities should not be seen as an infringement on parliamentary practices.

"On the contrary, informing the public about notices, questions, and resolutions in advance promotes accountability. Many significant parliamentary bills, such as the recent Waqf Bill, are debated publicly for months.

"Regrettably, it appears that Rathar Sahab, a seasoned politician, is imposing a form of martial law while occupying a constitutional position," she added.

The Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is scheduled to begin from March 3.

The speaker has said it is improper to give unwarranted publicity to the notices for questions, bills, resolutions and other similar matters connected with the business of the House.

Meanwhile, Mufti joined the People's Democratic Party's (PDP) signature campaign seeking a ban on liquor in Jammu and Kashmir at south Kashmir's Pulwama.

The campaign was launched by her daughter and party leader Iltija Mufti here on Saturday.

Talking to reporters in Pulwama, the PDP chief appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to support the bills brought by her party.

"I request Abdullah to lend his support to pass these bills. I request the speaker that his role is to safeguard the rights of the members and not to threaten them not to talk on the resolutions and bills to be brought in the Assembly. What is this? There should be a debate on those in the public," she said.

Mufti also appealed to Abdullah that such business rules should not be framed in the Union Territory that put a stamp of approval on the unconstitutional and illegal decisions of August 5, 2019, and that too by a popular government like his.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred a special status on Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories. PTI SSB RC