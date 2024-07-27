Mehbooba urges Amit Shah to form panel of representatives from both sides of LoC

Srinagar, Jul 27 (PTI) PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday called for forming a panel of representatives of people from both sides of the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir to discuss the region's issues.

Speaking at the 25th foundation day function of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to form a committee of 20 representatives on each side.

"Amit Shah says he will bring back that Kashmir (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) even as you tell us Muslims to go to Pakistan," she said.

"But I have a request for you. Till the time you bring that part back, form a committee of the representatives of this Kashmir and that Kashmir, and bring us together. We will sit together twice a year and discuss the issues we face," the PDP president added.

She asked Shah to put aside his ego for the sake of the nation and facilitate a meeting of representatives of the people from both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), similar to what former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee did during his tenure.

"Do you have courage Amit Shah sahib? You keep on saying you will bring back that Kashmir. That Kashmir is far, bring 20 of their representatives and 20 representatives from our side and let us sit together," Mehbooba said.

"Can you do that? Do you have the courage to do that? Do you have such patriotism in you like Vajpayee that you sacrifice your ego for Jammu and Kashmir?" she asked.

Mehbooba also called for the release of Kashmiri youngsters lodged in prisons around the country.