Mehbooba visits dead J-K Police Inspector's house

Srinagar, Dec 9 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday visited the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani who was killed in a terror attack.

Advertisment

Wani was shot by a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist when he was playing cricket in Srinagar in October. He died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Thursday.

Mufti, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, visited the cop's residence in Narwara in Eidgah locality of the city.

"PDP President @MehboobaMufti paid a condolence visit at the residence of slain cop Masroor Ahmed & expressed her sympathies with the bereaved family," the party said in a post on X.

Mufti said the incident betrayed the persistent cycle of violence in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming yet another family as its victim. PTI SSB SSB VN VN