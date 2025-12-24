Mehbooba welcomes court's ruling in Akhlaq lynching case

Srinagar, Dec 24 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday welcomed the Surajpur district court's refusal to withdraw charges against the accused in the Akhlaq lynching case.

"The Surajpur district court's decision to reject the withdrawal of the Akhlaq lynching case comes as a breath of fresh air," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

She said some judges were still willing to stand up for power in defence of justice and the rule of law.

"At a time when institutions meant to safeguard our fundamental rights face growing politicisation, this judgment reassures us that integrity still matters and that there are those like Judge Saurabh Dwivedi within the system willing to stand up to power in defence of justice and the rule of law," she added.

A court in Surajpur on Tuesday rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's plea seeking withdrawal of charges against the accused in the 2015 lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri, directing the trial to be conducted on a day-to-day basis.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge's court dismissed the application filed by the prosecution as "baseless", advocate Yusuf Saifi, counsel for Akhlaq's family, said. PTI MIJ SMV VN VN