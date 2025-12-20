Mehbooba's opposition to land allotment to forces treasonous: J&K BJP

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Saturday condemned former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for opposing the allotment of land to paramilitary forces in Pulwama and called it treasonous.

BJP spokesperson Girdhari Lal Raina termed Mehbooba's stance "irresponsible, politically reckless, treasonous and driven solely by narrow political compulsions to remain relevant" after repeated rejection by the electorate.

On December 18, the PDP president asked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to reconsider allotting "fertile" land to the BSF for setting up a security camp in south Kashmir's Pulwama.

"This is fertile land located in the middle of the village. It should not be given to the BSF for establishing a camp as the livelihoods of many people are attached to this land," Mehbooba had said after visiting Pochal village in Pulwama.

Reacting to her statement, the BJP leader said that in a constitutional democracy, dissent and criticism of government policies are legitimate rights, but these rights are not absolute.

"They are subject to reasonable restrictions under law, particularly where public order, national security, and the safety of citizens are concerned," said Raina, a former MLC, in a statement.

He cautioned that any attempt to undermine the morale, legitimacy, or operational effectiveness of security forces crosses a clear legal, ethical, and constitutional red line. Raina emphasised that the allotment of land for security forces is a core responsibility and essential administrative function of the government.

"Such decisions are guided by operational requirements, strategic imperatives, and the need to provide secure bases and even housing for personnel deployed in highly sensitive and terrorism-affected areas," he said.

He said projecting this routine and necessary process as "illegitimate or malicious is factually incorrect and deliberately misleading." Raina said there was "glaring hypocrisy" in Mehbooba's opposition to the land allotment in Pulwama district.

"While she enjoys round-the-clock security provided by the same forces for herself, her residence, and her party leadership, she seeks to deny these forces the basic infrastructure required to effectively perform their duties, including the protection of innocent citizens of Kashmir," he said.

The BJP spokesperson took exception to the PDP leadership's use of "provocative and divisive rhetoric." "Such irresponsible conduct erodes public trust and can directly endanger lives on the ground," he said. PTI TAS VN VN