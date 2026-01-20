Mehbooba's politics consistently divisive, against national interest: JK BJP

Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, accusing her of pursuing "divisive and communal" politics that runs contrary to national interests.

It charged that Mehbooba's political conduct has been consistently centred on "sectarian appeasement and identity-based mobilisation".

The BJP's attack came a day after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief called for granting divisional status to the Pir Panjal and Chenab valley regions of Jammu and the creation of more districts to ensure better administrative reach.

"The PDP president has once again exposed her divisive, rabidly communal and anti-Jammu political mindset by selectively projecting the demand for divisional status for Rajouri-Poonch and the erstwhile Doda district under the garb of administrative convenience," the BJP said in a statement.

Addressing the PDP's public interaction programme 'Gal Baat' in Rajouri on Monday, Mehbooba said several hilly areas in the Pir Panjal range and Chenab valley need to be recognised as separate districts to ensure the administration reaches people's doorsteps.

Citing examples of Kotranka and Budhal in Rajouri, she said it was difficult for two deputy commissioners of Rajouri and Poonch to manage a vast region like Pir Panjal.

The BJP alleged Mehbooba's political conduct has been consistently "divisive and communal".

"Her politics revolves around sectarian appeasement, identity-based mobilisation, and positions that repeatedly run counter to India's national interests -- whether through advocating dialogue with Pakistan and separatist elements or opposing national policies such as the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty," the statement said.

The BJP condemned Mehbooba's "deliberately provocative" and "dangerously communal" statement, describing it as yet another attempt to disturb regional harmony and undermine the unity of Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP spokesperson Abhijit Jasrotia accused Mehbooba of attempting to revive an old and dangerous agenda of fragmenting the Jammu region while projecting Kashmir as a homogeneous entity, allegedly to serve the interests of those sitting across the border.

The former chief minister's repeated calls for engagement with Pakistan and separatist forces, coupled with opposition to national policies, undermine the Constitution and marginalise religious minorities, particularly Kashmiri Pandits, the BJP charged.

"Such inflammatory rhetoric is dangerous and unacceptable in a democratic society committed to unity, integrity, and inclusive development," it said. PTI TAS DIV RC DIV