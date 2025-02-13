Mehbooba’s remarks 'irresponsible and condemnable': Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Feb 13 (PTI) BJP’s national executive member Ravinder Raina on Thursday dismissed PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's statement on the national party as “irresponsible and condemnable” and demanded an apology from her.

Addressing the PDP workers at the launch of her party’s membership drive here, Mehbooba termed the problem of Jammu and Kashmir as an “incurable disease” and said the BJP seemed not interested in its resolution like the Pakistani military leadership to polarize the situation for votes in the country.

“Her statement is irresponsible, highly condemnable and controversial. It looks she has started toeing the line of separatism to mislead the masses and regain the lost political turf,” Raina told PTI, reacting to Mehbooba’s statement.

Raina, a former president of BJP's J&K unit, accused the former chief minister of “speaking the language of anti-nationals and having her sympathies for them”.

“Her statement is akin of supporting terrorism and separatism. She should remember that Narendra Modi is the prime minister, Amit Shah is home minister of the country and under their leadership no anti-national activity, terrorism, separatism or naxalism will be allowed,” he said.

The BJP leader said Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir over the past three decades, claiming thousands of innocent lives.

"Security forces are sacrificing their lives for the country. The terrorists are not friends of anyone as they are enemies of people and the peaceful atmosphere. They will not be spared She should seek an apology for her statement," he said.