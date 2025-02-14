Meitei body claims President's rule in Manipur 'most unfortunate', 'undemocratic'

Imphal, Feb 14 (PTI) The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of several Imphal-based civil society organisations, on Friday termed the imposition of the President's rule in the state as "undemocratic" and "most unfortunate".

The Meitei body also alleged that the President's rule was "a ploy to push the state into further turmoil".

"The sudden and unreasonable imposition of the President's rule in Manipur by the Government of India, despite the BJP having an absolute majority in the state, is seen as a deliberate ploy to push Manipur further into turmoil," the COCOMI alleged in a statement.

The Imphal-based body also claimed, "This move raises serious questions about the central government's true intentions, as it shifts the blame onto the alleged incompetency of its own BJP MLAs rather than addressing the real issues at hand." The COCOMI also alleged that the "forced" resignation of the chief minister, just before a crucial state assembly session, without any proper explanation to the people, is an "outright betrayal of democratic principles".

"This power manoeuvre indicates an agenda to place Manipur, particularly the Meitei community, under direct military control. This decision conveniently aligns with the longstanding demands of Kuki militants and separatist groups who have been advocating the imposition of AFSPA and the President’s rule in Manipur," the COCOMI claimed.

The President’s rule was imposed in Manipur, and the assembly was put under suspended animation on Thursday evening, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from the post, leading to political uncertainty in the state.

The decision to impose the President's rule was taken as the BJP "failed" to build a consensus on a chief ministerial candidate despite several rounds of discussions between its northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and legislators.

Singh, who was heading the BJP government in Manipur, resigned as chief minister on February 9 after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives so far.

The Manipur assembly has tenure till 2027.

The COCOMI also criticised BJP legislators for their failure to choose a new leader.

"The failure of Manipur BJP legislators to propose an alternative leader, despite holding a majority, exposes their true intent...Their inaction has created an opportunity for the central leadership to interfere and impose the President’s rule under the guise of a leadership crisis," it alleged.

The "undemocratic" imposition of the President’s rule is "unacceptable" and goes against the "fabric of the Indian democratic system", the COCOMI claimed.

The body demands an immediate and time-bound process to elect a new leader and restore a government at the earliest.

"Failure to do so will make every BJP MLA and leader in Manipur directly accountable to the people for their political irresponsibility and betrayal," it claimed.

"The people of Manipur must remain vigilant and united against any attempt to subjugate them under military rule. This crisis is not just about leadership, it is about the future of Manipur and the survival of its democratic rights," the Meitei body added.