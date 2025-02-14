Meitei body claims Prez rule in Manipur 'most unfortunate', Kukis claim move long overdue

Imphal, Feb 14 (PTI) Two major organisations belonging to the Meiteis and Kukis, the communities which have been fighting with each other in Manipur since May 2023, on Friday responded to the imposition of President’s Rule in the state in opposite ways.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of several Imphal-based civil society organisations of the Meiteis, described the Centre’s decision as "undemocratic" and "most unfortunate" and "a ploy to push the state into further turmoil".

The Kuki Inpi, on the other hand, termed the imposition of the President’s Rule as a “necessary intervention, albeit long overdue”.

The apex body of Kuki tribes, however, stuck to its demand for a separate administration for them under Article 239(A) of the Constitution. The Article deals with the creation of local Legislatures or Council of Ministers or both for certain Union territories.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur and the assembly put under suspended animation on the evening of February 13, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post which led to political uncertainty in the state.

Biren Singh, who was heading the BJP-led government in Manipur since 2017, resigned as chief minister after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives so far since May 2023.

"The sudden and unreasonable imposition of the President's rule in Manipur by the Government of India, despite the BJP having an absolute majority in the state, is seen as a deliberate ploy to push Manipur further into turmoil," the COCOMI alleged in a statement.

The Imphal-based body also claimed: "This move raises serious questions about the central government's true intentions, as it shifts the blame onto the alleged incompetency of its own BJP MLAs rather than addressing the real issues at hand." The COCOMI also alleged that the "forced" resignation of the chief minister, just before a crucial state assembly session, without any proper explanation to the people, is an "outright betrayal of democratic principles".

“This decision conveniently aligns with the longstanding demands of Kuki militants and separatist groups who have been advocating the imposition of AFSPA and the President’s rule in Manipur," the COCOMI claimed.

The organisation demanded an immediate and time-bound process to elect a new leader at the earliest.

In a statement, the Kuki Inpi said the imposition of the President’s Rule was a “necessary intervention, albeit long overdue” as, it alleged, the collapse of law and order under the Biren Singh government resulted in the irreparable suffering of the Kuki-Zo people.

“While we appreciate this step, we firmly reiterate that neither the resignation of N Biren Singh nor the invocation of the President’s Rule alters our resolute demand for a separate administration under Article 239(A) of the Constitution of India,” it said.

The demand for a separate administration for Kukis was raised within two months after violent clashes broke out between the Meiteis and tribals. The government has rejected the demand.

“The continued subjugation of the Kuki-Zo people under a discriminatory state government has made it abundantly clear that co-existence with the Meitei-dominated administration is no longer a viable option,” the Kuki Inpi said.

The organisation also called upon the Government of India to exercise restraint and fairness in dealing with Kuki village volunteers “who are defending our ancestral land and communities.” PTI COR BDC NN