Meitei body welcomes Shah's directive to restore religious places damaged during Manipur violence

Imphal, Mar 10 (PTI) Meitei village volunteers Arambai Tenggol has welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive to restore religious places damaged during the ongoing conflict in Manipur and urged the state administration to take immediate steps to reconstruct Hindu temples and Meitei religious sites allegedly destroyed by armed groups.

In an official statement, Arambai Tenggol described Shah’s initiative as "a significant step toward restoring harmony and preserving the cultural heritage of the state." The organisation emphasised the importance of reconstructing sacred sites, stating that "it would help bring peace and unity among communities." The body also issued a strong warning to those involved in violence, urging them to "abandon hostilities and respect the Constitution." Additionally, it cautioned against any attempts to destabilise the state’s territorial integrity, declaring that "such actions will not be tolerated." "The central government has taken a step towards an amicable solution, and it is our responsibility to adhere to their directives. We will not remain silent if the crisis continues. Necessary actions will be taken to protect our land and our people," the statement added.

"Let us come together as one nation and one people to secure a brighter future for Manipur," the statement said. PTI COR MNB