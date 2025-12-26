Meitei civil organisation urges Manipur administration to issue clear resettlement plan for IDPs

Imphal, Dec 26 (PTI) Meitei civil organisation Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on Friday demanded a clear and written resettlement plan for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state, with village-wise timelines.

In a memorandum to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, COCOMI expressed "deep concern over the lack of visible, time-bound and ground-level actions required to facilitate safe, dignified and resettlent of IDPs." It also urged for "immediate issuance of a clear and written public resettlement plan for displaced persons with village-wise timelines" as well as adequate security deployment to facilitate return of IDPs to their native homes.

Asserting that resettlement of displaced persons is not an administrative exercise but a constitutional and moral obligation of the state, COCOMI urged the administration to allow resettlement within December. PTI COR MNB