Meitei group claims not being allowed to visit sacred site, writes to MHA

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) A group representing the Meiteis has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah claiming that they are not being allowed to visit the Thangjing Hill, a sacred place for the community in Manipur, and has sought the Centre's intervention.

In the letter, Meitei Heritage Welfare Foundation has alleged that there is a blockade and threats are being issued by "Chin-Kuki militants and civil society groups" to the Meitei pilgrims who want to visit the site.

"Thangjing Hill holds immense religious and cultural significance for the Meitei community, which has conducted annual pilgrimages there since time immemorial to worship Ibudhou Thangjing, the guardian deity of southern Kangleipak (Manipur). The current blockade is a blatant violation of our constitutional rights and a direct assault on our heritage," the group said.

"The latest threat to pilgrims at the sacred Thangjing Hill is not merely a law-and-order issue but a deliberate provocation aimed at inciting unrest among the Meiteis," it claimed.

The group urged the Union government to ensure the safety of Meitei pilgrims and civilians visiting Thangjing Hill.

It also urged the home ministry to take action against those militant groups blocking the pilgrims, and to deploy adequate security forces around the site to maintain peace and avert any escalation of violence.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister.