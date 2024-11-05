Meitei group COCOMI lauds Thadou community for supporting NRC demand

Imphal, Nov 5 (PTI) Meitei group Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on Tuesday lauded the Thadou community for supporting the demand for implementation of the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in the state.

At a convention in Guwahati last week, the Thadou tribe pledged its support for NRC, if initiated by the Centre in the state. It also gave its support to the state government's "war on drugs".

"COCOMI welcomes the surprise decision of the Thadou convention and takes it as a righteous step to bring back the old and love ties of the ethnic groups," its coordinator Somorendra Thokchom said.

"The state had seen conflict because of outside influence and outside people who interfered in the internal affairs of the state creating unwanted acts," he said, adding that the policy for protection against the outsiders should be accepted, leaving behind past wrongs to live together.

Thokchom also took on Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

"As to the recent reports of Mizoram chief minister calling for a Christian state or an independent state encompassing parts of Manipur, we want to inform that COCOMI stands against any idea to divide the territorial integrity and idea of Manipur and will meet any challenges," he said.

At the Thadou Convention, a 10-point declaration was adopted.

The declaration stated the community rejects all colonial and post-colonial connotations and writings that "gave rise to misidentification of Thadou as Kuki and continued imposition of Kuki on Thadou".

Extending support to the NRC, it said "we are of the view that the proposed exercise is aimed at securing Indian national interest and safeguarding the rights, welfare and rights of citizens and indigenous communities".

It also said that apprehensions regarding NRC should be addressed to ensure "no adverse effects and no bonafide citizens of the state are deprived of their citizenship and residency". PTI CORR SOM