Meitei leader’s arrest: Prohibitory orders clamped, internet suspended after protests in Manipur

Imphal, Jun 8 (PTI) A day after violent protests erupted in Manipur over the arrest of a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, the situation remained tense on Sunday with the administration imposing prohibitory orders and suspending internet services in five Imphal valley districts, police said.

As a preventive measure, prohibitory orders have been clamped in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts, while internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN facilities, have been suspended in these valley areas.

Protesters torched tyres and old furniture on roads in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the release of the Meitei leader. They clashed with security forces at different places in the state capital on Saturday night. A mob also set a bus on fire at Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East district.

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters in front of Kangla Gate, nearly 200 metres away from the Raj Bhavan here.

Security has been strengthened along the roads leading to the Raj Bhavan with additional deployment of central forces.

In view of the protests in the restive northeastern state, an order issued by the district magistrate of Imphal West stated that the "superintendent of police in Imphal West... has reported serious breach to peace, disturbance to public tranquillity, riot or affray in the area, and grave danger to human lives and properties due to unlawful activities of anti-social elements." The district administration banned the assembly of five or more people and the carrying of sticks, stones, firearms, or sharp weapons under sub-section 2 of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Similar preventive measures were clamped in Thoubal and Kakching districts, the police said.

In Imphal East and Bishnupur districts, people have been prohibited from stepping outside their residences from 10 pm on Saturday, until further orders under sub-section 1 of section 163 of the BNSS.

"Violent protests broke out after the arrest of a leader of Arambai Tenggol. Three people have been injured in the clash with agitators and personnel. All preventive measures are in place," a police officer said.

Internet services have also been suspended in the five valley districts for five days from 11.45 pm on Saturday.

An order, issued by Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N Ashok Kumar, said, "...in view of prevailing law and order situation especially in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passion of the public which might have serious repercussions of law and order situation in the state." The order was passed ex parte in view of the emergent situation, and "any person found guilty for violation of the aforesaid order will be liable for legal actions", it said.

In Kwakeithel, several gunshots were heard, but it could not be ascertained who fired the shots.

Protesters also gheraoed the Imphal airport gate at Tulihal after the arrest of the Arambai Tenggol leader. They took to the streets along the airport and blocked a thoroughfare to prevent any possible attempt to take the arrested leader outside of the state.

Elsewhere, members of Arambai Tenggol poured petrol over themselves in symbolic protests against the arrest. PTI CORR NSD BDC