Meitei organisation objects to Sangai Festival, says peace yet to return to Manipur

Imphal, Oct 31 (PTI) One of the apex bodies of Manipur’s Meitei community on Friday said it is inappropriate for the state government to hold the annual Sangai Festival this year as the ethnic conflict in the state remains unresolved and internally displaced persons (IDPs) continue to languish in relief camps.

Addressing a press conference, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) convenor Laikhuram Jayenta said, "The conflict has displaced thousands of people, shattered livelihoods, and destroyed trust among communities and yet the government appears eager to showcase a false image of normalcy through festivals." "It is not right to cover the harsh reality and show the world that peace has returned in the state when thousands of our people are still living in relief camps. The government cannot mislead by painting a rosy picture of peace when the wounds of the people remain fresh," he said.

He stated that the government had made repeated assurances to facilitate the return of IDPs to their respective homes in a phased manner, with earlier statements indicating that displaced persons would be resettled by December.

"However, no concrete action or visible progress has been seen on the ground. IDPs living in relief camps continue to suffer. Until peace and normalcy are truly restored, it is morally wrong to host a grand tourism festival," he said.

The 10-day Sangai festival is held annually at multiple venues in November-end to promote tourism, but has remained suspended since violence broke out in 2023. However, with law and order showing some improvement, efforts are underway to hold the festival in November-end.

Laikhuram said while the Sangai Festival is an important platform to promote Manipur’s rich cultural heritage and tourism potential, organising it amid an ongoing humanitarian and security crisis would only alienate victims of the violence and displacement.

The government must first heal the state before celebrating it, he added.

IDP representatives in Imphal valley had also recently said it does not support any move to hold this year's edition of the festival.