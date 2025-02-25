Meitei village volunteers Arambai Tenggol hold talks with Manipur guv

Imphal, Feb 25 (PTI) Manipur-based Meitei village volunteers Arambai Tenggol on Tuesday held discussions with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who sought their cooperation in restoring peace and normalcy in the strife-torn state, officials said.

The talks also covered surrendering weapons under specific terms and conditions, they added.

The Arambai Tenggol delegation was led by its chief Korounganba Khuman and other functionaries, they said.

Following the meeting, Arambai Tenggol PRO Robin Mangang said, "We reached an understanding, which will soon be conveyed to the public. The governor assured us of efforts to bring back peace in Manipur." "The governor requested us to give up arms. We have some terms and conditions and when those are fulfilled, we will surrender the weapons," he added.

The group also submitted a memorandum to the governor outlining key demands, including border fencing, NRC implementation (1951 as base year), deportation of illegal immigrants, and strict action against militants who violated the Suspension of Operations (SoO) treaty.

It also sought protection from legal action against the village volunteers and ST status for the Meitei community.

On Thursday last, Bhalla had appealed to members of all communities to surrender looted police weapons and illegally held arms at the nearest police station within seven days. He said if the weapons were not surrendered, strict action would follow for possession of arms. PTI COR MNB