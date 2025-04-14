Meiteis abort plans to reach sacred Manipur hill for pilgrimage as Kukis object

Moirang (Manipur), Apr 14 (PTI) Following the advice of community elders, a large number of Meiteis on Monday aborted their plans to go to the sacred Thangjing hills in Manipur's Churachandpur district and returned home from here, as the Kuki-Zo members are against the pilgrims crossing the ‘buffer zone’.

The distance between Moirang town in Bishnupur district and Thangjing hills is over 10 kilometres.

The buffer zone, which is heavily guarded by security forces, separates the Meitei-controlled Imphal Valley and the Kuki-dominated hill districts of the restive state.

Security was tightened in Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts of the state which has been rocked by ethnic violence since May 2023.

Several Meitei devotees who had offered prayers on Sunday to prepare for the pilgrimage came back home after community elders persuaded them to return, citing the current situation at the sacred hill where armed Kuki men are allegedly present.

A Naoba had come to Moirang to go for the pilgrimage but failed.

"I along with two of my friends came to see if we could take the pilgrimage but there is hardly any sign of it. We are returning as it not possible to proceed beyond Kwakta where security has been tightened,” said Naoba.

To prevent any untoward incident, security deployment was increased in Kwakta and Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district, officials said. The pilgrimage route to Thangjing must pass through these areas.

Meitei elders are also against the pilgrimage now and they want the community members to carry on with the journey later when the situation improves.

"They (pilgrims) have to pass through Kuki villages and there are reports that many Kukis have gathered at the foothills to prevent their entry. Under such circumstances, it’s not advisable to undertake the journey. Even with security protection, it is difficult,” an elderly Meitei man said.

The route to the sacred site at the top of Thangjing hills also passes through thick forests and isolated areas, he said adding that passing through such areas under the prevailing situation can be dangerous for Meiteis.

“We are ready to climb the Thangjing anytime when the situation improves. It’s more than 1000 years old tradition and cannot be just stopped by some groups," Naoba said.

Meitei community members take the annual pilgrimage in the month of April in accordance with the traditional Manipuri calendar system.

The Thangjing Hill is considered a sacred site by the Meitei community, who traditionally visit it throughout the Manipur month of "Sajibu" which generally falls in April. However, full moon day and days following it is considered the most auspicious ones.

On April 13, the full moon day, many Meitei pilgrims from various parts of the Imphal Valley offered prayers in Bishnupur and camped overnight in Moirang and surrounding areas, preparing for the pilgrimage in the days ahead.

Hundreds of Kuki-Zo community members, however, gathered at the Thangjing Hill and staged demonstrations on Sunday, officials said.

Attempts to cross the buffer zone shall be considered a direct challenge to the Kuki-Zo community and if any untoward incident occurs during such attempts, those who undertake them would be responsible for it, the Kukis said.

On Saturday also, several Kuki-Zo civil society organisations "warned" the Meitei community against climbing the Thangjing Hill, stating that any such attempt "will be opposed tooth and nail".

Six Kuki organisations have protested the entry of Meitei pilgrims in Thangjing hills.

Meanwhile, Meitei Heritage Society in a statement said, "... rule of law should prevail and the constitutional rights of citizens should be safeguarded...." "Threatening Meiteis to skip the pilgrimage to Thangjing hills is unconstitutional and is a blatant violation of freedom of free movement and right to religious practices," the society said.

Over 260 people have lost their lives since ethnic violence broke out between the Imphal valley-based Meitei and neighbouring hills-based Kuki communities in May 2023.

The clashes began after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised in the hill districts to protest against an order of the Manipur High Court on the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

President’s rule in Manipur was imposed on February 13 after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI COR RG NN