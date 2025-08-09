Meiteis, Kukis should unite against those who divided them: Tipra Motha chief Pradyot

Imphal, Aug 9 (PTI) Tipra Motha party founder Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma on Saturday called for unity between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, asserting that the ongoing crisis in the state must be resolved by its own people.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the World Indigenous Day observation, Pradyot said, "The Centre has done a lot, but they need to do more. They cannot wait for things to change on their own. A healing touch has to come and more importantly, don’t allow national parties to play politics with your emotions".

"If you want to solve the problems, brothers and sisters have got to sit together and come up with a solution. Nobody in Delhi cares too much about Meghalaya Manipur, Tripura Nagaland, Mizoram or Sikkim because we have one or two Lok Sabha seats," he said.

"They are more concerned about what will happen in Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat as those are larger states" he added.

Pradyot continued, "People will come to Imphal and Churachandpur to show sympathy, but eventually the problem has to be solved by our own people." Urging both Meiteis and Kukis to see through political divisions, he added: "Unite against those who have divided you. The real people who are playing politics with you are sitting comfortably in Delhi". PTI COR MNB