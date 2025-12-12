Mekedatu dam row: TN has filed review petition in SC, plea before CWC, says Duraimurugan

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court and also submitted a detailed plea before the CWC stating that the construction of Mekedatu dam in Karnataka will be detrimental to its interest, state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on Friday.

The detailed submission was made to the Central Water Commission (CWC) on December 9, stating how the Mekedatu reservoir project will be detrimental to Tamil Nadu and to the order of the Supreme Court.

"Tamil Nadu government is continuously taking steps to protect the interests of the farmers of the Cauvery Delta region. The government will never allow Karnataka's attempt to fructify," Duraimurugan said in a statement here.

Following instruction from Chief Minister M K Stalin, and in consultation with legal experts, the review petition was filed on December 11 against the SC order dated November 13, 2025, he said.

In its order, the Supreme Court had dismissed Tamil Nadu's plea against the balancing reservoir as "premature" and said that the project's report (DPR) was still in the preparatory stage. Experts have not approved the DPR yet, it had said.

The project involves construction of the balancing reservoir across river Cauvery in Mekedatu in Karnataka, with the twin objectives of meeting Bengaluru's drinking water needs and generating hydroelectric power. PTI JSP JSP SA