Mekedatu: Palaniswami blames DMK govt for not presenting 'strong arguments' in Supreme Court

Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI) Expressing shock over the Supreme Court ruling over the Mekedatu reservoir project, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday blamed the DMK regime and alleged that the Chief Minister M K Stalin-led government has failed to present strong arguments in the top court to oppose Karnataka's plea over DPR for its dam proposal.

Palaniswami, the leader of opposition said that the Cauvery is the lifeline of Tamil Nadu and the livelihoods of the farmers in the delta districts depend on the water from the Cauvery river. It is also the source of drinking water for people in 20 districts, he said in a statement.

"The Supreme Court's permission granted today for the Karnataka government to prepare a detailed project report for constructing a dam at Mekedatu is deeply shocking and painful," he said.

Strongly condemning Chief Minister Stalin, Palaniswami blamed what he called the DMK regime's failure to present "strong arguments" in the apex court to oppose Karnataka's plea on the Mekedatu issue.

He said, in case, if the efforts by the neighbouring state to build a dam at Mekedatu across Cauvery river succeeded, it would lead to "desertification" of Tamil Nadu.

The DMK government did not submit forceful arguments against such Karnataka's efforts that might end in desertification, Palaniswami, a former chief minister, alleged.

AIADMK had all along been strongly opposing the dam initiative of the neighbouring state and if a reservoir was to be built at Mekedatu, all the rights of Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery will be taken away, he alleged.

The AIADMK chief reiterated his allegation that the DMK government "remained silent" when the issue of including the Mekedatu dam matter in the agenda was raised by Karnataka during the 28th meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority held in Delhi on 1.2.2024.

Levelling further allegation that the DMK rulers tried to protect their "business interests" in neighbouring Karnataka and compromised state's interests, Palaniswami urged the DMK government to take appropriate action to reclaim Tamil Nadu's rights.

Targeting the DMK government, AIADMK leader IS Inbadurai said the verdict that allowed preparation of the DPR by Karnataka was a setback to the rights secured by the AIADMK, during its rule, over the Cauvery issue.

MDMK top leader Vaiko said the Supreme Court, on the matter of DPR, has only ruled that a decision should be taken only after hearing the opinion of the Tamil Nadu government, the CWMA, and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC).

The court also has said that states including Karnataka should follow the orders of the CWMA, Vaiko said.

When this was the case, "Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stating that the apex court has permitted Karnataka to build the Mekedatu dam was not acceptable." Karnataka was trying to build the Mekedatu dam in violation of the Final Award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the order of the Supreme Court.

The Centre must not allow the Mekedatu dam under any circumstances and the Tamil Nadu government must continue its legal battle in the apex court and scuttle Karnataka's efforts to build the dam.

MDMK is an ally of the ruling DMK.

Minister for Water Resources, Duraimurugan asserted that the Supreme Court has ruled that the Tamil Nadu government may convey its opposition to the Mekedatu dam project to the CWMA and the CWC and that no decision can be taken without hearing the lower riparian state's views.

The Minister rejected "some flawed information" claiming as if the apex court had given its nod to Karnataka to build the Mekedatu reservoir across River Cauvery.

The Supreme Court on November 13 rejected a plea by the Tamil Nadu government against construction of the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project across the Cauvery river by Karnataka, terming it "premature".

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, Justices K Vinod Chandran and Justice NV Anjaria said the plan would be approved only after considering the objections of the State as well as the opinion of the expert bodies, Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). PTI VGN VGN ROH