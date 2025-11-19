Mekedatu project: Karnataka govt decided to submit revised DPR, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday clarified that the state government decided to submit a revised Detailed Project Report to the Centre for the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, following the Supreme Court’s order rejecting Tamil Nadu’s plea against it.

Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, had said on Tuesday that a "fresh" DPR would be sent to the central authorities.

"Not a new DPR. The existing one will be modified. Some objections were raised, and those need to be addressed before submission. Also, the project cost has changed compared to earlier. We will revise it accordingly. The rest we will leave to the central government," Shivakumar told reporters here.

His office later issued a clarification stating that the Karnataka government has decided to submit a revised DPR after updating the cost as per the current Schedule of Rates (2025-26 price level).

The previous DPR was prepared using the 2018-19 Schedule of Rates and submitted to the Central Water Commission (CWC) on January 18, 2019.

It had not been taken up for appraisal due to administrative and legal constraints. The way is now clear following the Supreme Court order dated November 13, 2025, the statement said.

On November 13, the Supreme Court rejected a plea by the Tamil Nadu government challenging Karnataka’s construction of the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project, calling the petition "premature".

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria said the plan would be approved only after considering Tamil Nadu’s objections and the views of expert bodies—the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Mekedatu is a proposed multi-purpose (drinking water and power) project involving the construction of a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district (now renamed Bengaluru South district).

Tamil Nadu has opposed the project, expressing fears that it would adversely affect the state.

According to officials, the project aims to provide 4.75 tmcft of drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas and can generate 400 MW of power once completed.