Mekhela Wednesday' in Nagaland varsity to drive mid-week blues, help weavers

Kohima, Aug 14 (PTI) The Naga 'mekhela', draped like a wraparound skirt, has emerged as a symbol of fostering sisterhood and preserving traditional weaving art in a Nagaland University campus for over two years now.

Flaunting the traditional wear every midweek has become a sacred 'ritual' for the women working at the varsity's School of Agricultural Sciences (SAS), Medziphema campus, who also come together for a few minutes to click pictures together.

'Mekhela Wednesday' is not just about wearing the traditional wear on a fixed day every week and posting pictures on Instagram or Facebook, it has become a kind of therapy that lifts the spirits, the women associated with the initiative maintained.

"Mekhela Wednesday has helped us form strong bonds. It is also a workplace initiative and a mission-driven movement to preserve the art and skill of traditional weaving, and to help keep weavers' livelihoods thriving," Prof J Longkumer, Associate Dean of Students, said.

She said the women of the campus, teachers, guest faculty, women scientists and project assistants, share a WhatsApp group called the 'SAS Super Girls', which has forged stronger bonds.

Longkumer added that this initiative has also helped in conserving the traditional art of weaving.

"When we wear mekhelas, we are more likely to buy them. And by buying, we empower the weavers in countless ways," she said.

"The mekhela is our link with the past and the future too. It is not just a fabric, but a part of our identity and we are glad to be contributing in whatever way we can to preserve," another faculty at the varsity campus added. PTI SSG RG