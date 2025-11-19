Melbourne mayor meets Delhi counterpart; discusses urban infra, public health

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Lord Mayor of Melbourne, Nicholas Reece, met Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Wednesday to explore opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange between the two cities.

The visit focused on understanding Delhi’s municipal governance systems and sharing best practices on urban planning, sustainability and citizen-centric services. Reece also extended a formal invitation to the Delhi Mayor to visit Melbourne for further knowledge exchange, according to a statement.

During the interaction, both leaders discussed common challenges faced by rapidly growing cities, including waste management, public health, urban infrastructure, and environmental sustainability, it said.

They also discussed the innovative approaches adopted in their respective regions, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi statement said.

Senior MCD officials, including Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee Sunder Singh and Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, briefed the delegation on Delhi’s municipal functioning.

They presented an overview of key services such as sanitation, waste collection and segregation, online building plan approval, civic infrastructure, and various public welfare initiatives, it said.

Welcoming the delegation, Singh said Melbourne’s expertise in urban planning and sustainability provides valuable learning opportunities for Delhi.

"Your visit marks an important moment in strengthening cooperation between our two great cities. Delhi, with its centuries-old heritage and vibrant diversity, and Melbourne, known worldwide for its inclusive civic culture and sustainability initiatives, share common aspirations for building green, future-ready urban spaces," Singh said.

He added that the MCD, one of Asia’s largest civic bodies, manages a broad spectrum of responsibilities, from sanitation and public health to infrastructure and community services, and that deeper engagement between the two cities could lead to long-term cooperation and joint initiatives.

MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar said India is urbanising rapidly and the Corporation is committed to offering "best-in-class civic facilities" to citizens. He highlighted ongoing improvements in solid waste management and service delivery, noting that international exchanges help strengthen municipal systems.