Member of banned CPI (Maoist) held in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 16 (PTI) A member of the banned CPI (Maoist) has been arrested by Assam Police here, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, a special task force of the police laid a trap and apprehended Amiruddin Ahmed from the Interstate Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Guwahati on Monday night, a police spokesperson said.

"Ahmed aliasalias@Sunil @Surjya joined the organisation in 2009 and is currently officiating as an organiser in Cachar area as well as an observer for Dibrugarh," the spokesperson said.

He was camping in various Adivasi-inhabited areas of Barak Valley and working on organisational activities.

"His wife Nirmala Biswas @ Seema @ Subhra is also a senior functionary of CPI(Maoist) and is operating from West Bengal," the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered at the STF PS and necessary legal action will follow, he added. PTI DG BDC