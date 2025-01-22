Member of banned outfit injured in encounter with police in Jharkhand

Latehar (Jharkhand), Jan 22 (PTI) A member of the banned outfit Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Morcha (JJMP) was injured in an encounter with police in Latehar district, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Semarkhad village along the Latehar-Lohardaga border on Tuesday night, he said.

"One member of the proscribed Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Morcha was injured in the encounter while others managed to escape under the cover of darkness," the police officer said.

During a search operation carried out on Wednesday morning, a weapon was recovered from the area, Latehar Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav said.

"Acting on a tip-off that a group of members of the banned JJMP gathered in the forest near Semarkhad village in the Sadar Police Station area on Tuesday night, a police team rushed to the spot and conducted the raid. The extremists started firing at them, forcing the police to retaliate," the officer said.

The injured militant was taken into custody and sent to RIMS, Ranchi for treatment.

The SP further said a massive anti-extremist operation was underway throughout the district. PTI CORR BS BDC