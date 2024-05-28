Member of banned TPC arrested in J’khand

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), May 28 (PTI) A 28-year-old member of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) was arrested from Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Samrit Ganjhu, alias Malinga, was apprehended on Monday from his father-in-law's house in Sayal Nalapar village in Bhurkunda, a senior officer said.

"He was hiding there for over a week. Two loaded pistols and cartridges were seized from his possession," he said.

Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Vimal Kumar told media persons that a police team was formed to arrest Ganjhu, an active member of the proscribed outfit.

Ganjhu was wanted in several cases registered against him in Ramgarh and Chatra districts, he said.

The arrested person was sent to jail on Tuesday. PTI COR SAN SAN BDC