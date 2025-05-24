Member of Kapil Sangwan gang held in Delhi, was planning to eliminate rivals: Police

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a member of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang who was allegedly plotting to eliminate rivals on the instructions of the jailed gangster, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sombir Singh alias Filmi (40), was arrested on May 6 following a tip-off while he was riding a scooter near Defence Enclave road in Tajpur Khurd village, he said.

Sombir was recently released from jail after being arrested in a land grabbing case that involved firing in Kakrola village, a senior police officer said.

"He had procured a weapon post-release and was awaiting further orders from his gang leader to target rivals," the officer said.

According to police, Sombir has a long history of involvement in violent crimes, including murder, attempted murder, arms offences and land-grabbing activities, mostly in Dwarka and outer Delhi areas.

He joined the Kapil Sangwan-Jyoti Baba gang in 2010 and has since been involved in several high-profile criminal incidents. One semi-automatic pistol and four bullets were recovered from his possession, the officer said.

He said, "Sombir, along with other gang members, had recently opened fire to take illegal possession of a plot. His arrest has potentially averted a major gang war in the capital." PTI SSJ DIV DIV