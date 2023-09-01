Member of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang held in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) A 37-year-old alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang was arrested from northwest Delhi’s Rohini area, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The accused has been identified as Anjeet, a resident of Haryana’s Sonipat, they said.

“Police got information about the movement of Anjeet, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi/Goldy Brar/Monu Dagar, near Heliport, Rohini. A trap was laid and the accused was nabbed," Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

Anjeet shifted to his maternal uncle’s house in the Singhu Border area after his schooling where he came in contact with suppliers of illegal drugs, police said.

Advertisment

Soon, he got involved in the supply of illegal drugs. In 2016, when he was in Sonipat jail, he came in contact with Monu Dagar, a close aide of Anmol Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, they said.

In January, he was tasked with kidnapping a travel agent in Karnal for extortion by Anmol, but the plan failed when co-accused persons were apprehended by the police in Panipat, Dhaliwal said.

He was then tasked with doing a recce of a businessman in Gurgaon by Brar, police said, adding that he was previously involved in 16 cases of murder, attempt to murder, the Arms Act, etc., and was evading court proceedings in several cases, he said. PTI NIT NB