Member of Nirbhay Gurjar gang, absconding for 23 years, arrested in Agra

Lucknow, Sep 29 (PTI) A key member of the notorious Nirbhay Gurjar gang, who had been absconding for 23 years and carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested in Agra on Monday, police said.

The accused, identified as Bablu alias Tiger alias Jitendra, was arrested by a police team from Douki in Agra during a checking drive in the Nagla Devhans area, the police said.

An illegal country-made pistol of .315 bore and one live cartridge were allegedly recovered from his possession.

According to the police, the accused had been absconding since 2002 in the abduction of Hariom alias Kalla from the Rathori village under the Pidhoura police station in Agra, they said.

During interrogation, Bablu allegedly admitted to being an active member of the gang led by dreaded dacoit Nirbhay Gurjar, who was killed in a police encounter the same year.

Police said Bablu’s role in the gang was to allegedly identify potential kidnap targets, assist in abductions, and transport the captives to the ravines of Chambal, where ransom was collected by the gang leader.

After the gang leader’s death, Bablu went underground but had come to the Douki area to allegedly recce a milk trader for abduction, they added.

The accused, originally from Kanpur Dehat and currently residing in the Banda district, faces cases under the Arms Act and charges of kidnapping for ransom, the police said. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK