Member of Rohit Chaudhary gang held in Delhi after 5 years

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) A fugitive and key member of the Rohit Chaudhary gang who was on the run for over five years has been arrested, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

Md Javed, a resident of Nangloi's Jwalapuri, was declared a proclaimed offender in 2020 in a 2017 case of attempt to culpable homicide registered at Harsh Vihar Police Station, they said.

He was apprehended from Nangloi area on May 28, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora said a team was constituted to trace Javed and he was apprehended.

During interrogation, Javed revealed that he had been an active member of the Rohit Chaudhary gang from 2013 to 2024 and was involved in numerous heinous crimes, including the 2015 murder of gangster Sunder near the Inderlok area. This murder was reportedly in retaliation for the killing of Chaudhary's aide Arjun inside Tihar Jail.

Javed has a long criminal history with 15 cases registered against him in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, ranging from murder, armed robbery, and burglary to violations under the Arms Act and Gangsters Act. PTI BM NB