Member of Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang arrested from Delhi’s Nangloi

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Police have arrested an alleged member of the Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang from west Delhi's Nangloi area, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Mustafa Tyagi, a resident of Tihar village, they said.

Mustafa was wanted in connection with the murder of businessman Ajay Chaudhary. He is the uncle of Salman Tyagi, the head of the gang, police said.

The members of Salman Tyagi gang are closely associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang, they said.

Mustafa was involved in five criminal cases and wanted in two cases of murder and the MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act in Delhi, they said.

Police got information on Wednesday that Mustafa was present in Nangloi. A team rushed to the spot and asked him to surrender. He took out his pistol, but was overpowered around 10.40 am, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

A pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said.

Mustafa was also involved in five criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, abduction, extortion, robbery, Arms Act, etc. in Delhi, they said.

Keeping in view the criminal activities of the members of this group, a case under the MCOC Act was also registered against the syndicate in 2019, police said On May 7, 2022, Mustafa and his associates killed Chaudhary, who was the president of Keshopur Mandi, to settle personal scores with him. He was absconding in this case, they added. PTI NIT NB