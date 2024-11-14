Member of 'Trichy' gang held for committing thefts by breaking car windows

Thane, Nov 14 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested one member of a notorious gang involved in stealing valuables by breaking the windows of vehicles, an official said.

Advertisment

The accused, who is a member of the 'Trichy' gang, was arrested last Saturday, he said.

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police said that around 12.15 pm on October 19, the window of a parked car was broken and two laptops and Rs 27,000 cash kept in a sack bag were stolen. A case was then registered at the Nalasopara police station in this connection, he said.

A number of theft cases had been registered in the Nalasopara police station area around the same period, following which the police launched a probe and examined footage from 250 CCTV cameras. The police worked on several leads and finally identified the accused, he added.

Advertisment

As per the information, the accused, Shanmugam Amarnathan, 38, hailed from Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) in Tamil Nadu. Accordingly, a police team went to Trichy and arrested him on November 9 from there.

Following his interrogation, the police recovered one laptop worth Rs 20,000 and cash of Rs 27,000 from the accused, he said.

He told the police that he committed similar thefts in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai areas.

Advertisment

A total of six cases were registered against Amarnathan in various police stations in Telangana and Karnataka, the official added. PTI COR NP