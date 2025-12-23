Members must submit affidavits before making allegations: UP Assembly Speaker

Lucknow, Dec 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Tuesday asked the members to submit affidavits to him before making allegations against anyone in the House.

The Speaker made the remark on the third day of the Winter Session of the state assembly, after a Samajwadi Party (SP) member expressed dissatisfaction with the government's written reply to a question related to accidents caused by "Chinese manjha" (kite string).

At the end of the question hour, SP leader Ravidas Mehrotra said the government had not given a correct reply to his question.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the government's answer was correct.

Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey intervened and said it had become a practice of the ministers to make allegations against the previous governments when they should be giving direct answers.

"There is a rule that allegations must be backed by evidence. This practice should be stopped. Otherwise, we will protest," he said.

Pandey was objecting to a reply given by Minister of State for Basic Education (Independent Charge) Sandeep Singh to a question related to education.

Khanna said the minister had not named any party and only referred to previous governments.

As the exchange unfolded, Mahana said, "I tell all members that before making allegations, affidavits should be sent to my table. This will apply to all 403 members of the House." He said the rule applies to both, the government and the opposition members.

"Any member asking a question should do so only after certifying it with proof," he said.