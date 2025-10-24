Members of Faculty Association of AIIMS not to attend convocation on Oct 25

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Faculty Association of AIIMS has decided its members will not participate in the institute's convocation ceremony here on Saturday to protest the removal of the head of the cardiothoracic and vascular surgery department "without due procedure" following a harassment complaint by a nurse.

It also expressed concern over the convocation ceremony that would be held outside the institute's campus for the third time.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Faculty Association of AIIMS (FAIMS) said that faculty members will hold a black badge protest tomorrow at 1 PM onwards in front of JLN Auditorium, AIIMS.

The decision was taken in the general body meeting on Friday to deliberate on recent developments concerning the "unjust" removal of the head of the cardio thoracic and vascular surgery department, "in clear violation of due process, fairness, and institutional autonomy".

"The faculties of AIIMS have therefore resolved not to participate in the convocation as a mark of protest against the ongoing disregard for due process and institutional principles," it said. The association also pointed out that the upcoming convocation scheduled on October 25 "is being held outside the AIIMS campus -- the very Gurukul that has nurtured generations of doctors and scientists." "For the last two occasions, the convocation was held outside AIIMS, New Delhi, which remains a matter of deep concern," it added.

FAIMS had previously written to the AIIMS administration requesting that such an event, "symbolising the academic and institutional pride of AIIMS", must always be held within the campus.

"Unfortunately, despite prior representations, the same has recurred this year. FAIMS will again write to the administration to ensure that future convocations are held within AIIMS-New Delhi, upholding the spirit of the institution," the statement said.

The association extended its best wishes to all students and scholars receiving their degrees tomorrow. "Their achievements bring pride to AIIMS and reaffirm the institution's legacy of excellence in education, research, and patient care," it said.

The association further stated it will continue its peaceful protest demanding revocation of the unjust order and reinstatement of Dr AK Bisoi as the head of the cardiothoracic and vascular surgery department.