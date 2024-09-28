Members of JPC on Waqf amendment bill visit Hyderabad, meet stakeholders

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) Members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on Saturday met government officials and representatives of various organisations from Telangana and other states here and listened to their grievances.

BJP MP and Chairman of the JPC Jagdambika Pal said the members also met the Waqf board officials of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

The committee is visiting various cities in the country and having discussions with stakeholders and government officials, he told reporters.